19 injured after 5.4-magnitude quake hits China's Sichuan province

CHENGDU (XINHUA, AFP) - At least 19 people were confirmed injured after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Gongxian County in south-west China's Sichuan Province on Saturday (June 22), local authorities said Sunday (June 23).

The injured have been rushed to hospitals for treatment. None of them are in critical condition.

Eleven of them remain hospitalised for observation and treatment, according to quake relief headquarters of Yibin City, which administers Gongxian County.

The quake struck at 10.29pm on Saturday at a depth of 10 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 5.3, AFP reported on Saturday.

Saturday's quake came less than a week after a larger quake in the same region killed 13 and left dozens injured.

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked Changning County of Yibin City on Monday, forcing the evacuation of 80,000 people. A large number of structures were damaged or collapsed following the quake.

Earthquakes regularly strike Sichuan, where a powerful 7.9-magnitude quake left 87,000 people dead or missing in 2008.