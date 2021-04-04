16 rescued, several missing after ship mishap in Zhejiang, China

HANGZHOU (XINHUA) - Sixteen people have been saved and several are still missing after a fishing boat sank in east China's Zhejiang Province on Sunday (April 4) morning, the provincial maritime search and rescue centre said.

The centre received a report at 4.28am local time on Sunday that the boat registered in neighbouring Jiangsu Province with approximately 20 crew members aboard, capsized about 100 nautical miles east of Zhujiajian, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan, Zhejiang.

Rescue vessels and helicopters from maritime search teams and nearby fishing boats have joined the rescue operation, local authorities said.

As of 9am on Sunday, 16 crew members were rescued, with 12 of them showing weak vital signs.

The search work is still underway as several people remain missing.