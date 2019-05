TOKYO (AFP) - At least 16 people, including children, were injured on Tuesday (May 28) in a stabbing attack in the city of Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, the local fire department said.

"A man stabbed them," Dai Nagase, spokesman for the Kawasaki Fire Department, told Agence France-Presse. "We received an emergency call at 7:44 am (6.44 am Singapore time), which said four elementary schoolchildren were stabbed."

This story is developing.