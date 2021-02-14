16 injured in amusement park accident in central China

CHANGSHA (XINHUA) - Sixteen people were injured, with three in serious conditions, after a swing ride at an amusement park in central China's Hunan Province conked out on Saturday (Feb 13), local authorities said Sunday.

The accident happened at about 3.40pm local time in a village of Shaoyang County, according to the county government.

The "flying chair" swing ride lost control due to a mechanical glitch, causing some tourists to plunge from the facility, officials and witnesses said.

All the injured have been admitted to the hospital. The park has been closed pending an investigation into the cause of the accident, local authorities said.