Straitstimes.com header logo

14-year-old in S. Korea sets home ablaze after row over smartphone; avoids arrest

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Smoke is seen coming out of a third-floor unit of an apartment building in northern Gwangju, South Korea on Nov 20, 2025.

Smoke is seen coming out of a third-floor unit of an apartment building in northern Gwangju, South Korea, on Nov 20.

PHOTO: GWANGJU BUKBU FIRE STATION

Follow topic:

SEOUL The Gwangju District Court in South Korea has dismissed an arrest warrant for a 14-year-old girl accused of setting fire to her family’s apartment after her parents refused to upgrade her mobile phone, the local media reported on Nov 23.

The police in Gwangju said the court rejected the warrant after a pre-arrest hearing, citing the girl’s status as “a juvenile under 19” under the Juvenile Act.

The teenager allegedly started the fire around 10.52pm (9.52pm Singapore time) on Nov 20 by using a lighter in her third-floor bedroom in an apartment building in northern Gwangju, the police said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes, but the fire destroyed all household goods in the unit. Seventeen residents were taken to hospitals after inhaling smoke, the authorities said.

During questioning, the girl reportedly told the police that she started the fire to retaliate against her parents for not upgrading her phone to a model that would allow her to use social media. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
S. Korean woman dies saving her baby from building fire sparked by neighbour trying to kill a cockroach
Fire occurs at South Korean high school, possibly caused by power bank
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.