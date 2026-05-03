13 injured in head-on crash in western Japan involving junior high school students

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All 13 people who were injured were taken to hospital with none in life-threatening condition, police said.

More than a dozen people, including 10 junior high school students, were injured following a head-on crash between a van and a minivan on the night of May 2 in western Japanese city Hikone in Shiga prefecture, police said.

The collision occurred at around 9.20pm on May 2, when the van, carrying members of a boys’ handball club from Ibaraki and Chiba prefectures, possibly crossed into the other lane on a two-lane road, according to the police.

The driver was a 43-year-old female elementary school teacher who was coaching the boys. She was driving them back to their lodging in Hikone after a match in Nara prefecture.

The minivan was driven by a 40-year-old woman, and she and her 56-year-old husband suffered finger and arm fractures, respectively. The couple from Aichi prefecture in central Japan was travelling with their five-year-old son, who was unhurt.

All 13 people who were injured were taken to hospital with none in life-threatening condition, police said.

Three of them suffered serious injuries – the couple in the minivan and a 12-year-old student in the van who broke his front teeth, according to the police. KYODO NEWS