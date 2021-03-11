For Subscribers
10 years after Fukushima disaster: How ready is Japan for the next 'big one'?
TOKYO - The odds of a 'big one' - an ominous reference to a giant earthquake - hitting directly beneath Tokyo in the next three decades stand at 70 per cent, government seismologists here have long warned.
A disaster-prone nation, Japan faces many other risks as well.
