10 people injured, 2 critically after car plows into pedestrians in Tokyo

TOKYO (XINHUA) - Ten people were injured, with two of them in critical condition, on Friday (April 19) after a car plowed into them on a pedestrian crosswalk in Tokyo, local police said.

The vehicle, driven by a man in his 80s, struck the pedestrians at a crosswalk and then hit a garbage truck in the busy Ikebukuro district of Tokyo, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The two people in critical condition were a woman and a young girl believed to be her daughter, according to the police.

The incident occurred around 12.30pm local time (11.30am Singapore time) near the Higashi-Ikebukuro subway station, which serves the Tokyo Metro Yurakucho Line and carries about 43,000 passengers daily.

The area around the station includes the expansive Sunshine City complex, where the 240-metre-tall Sunshine 60 skyscraper - an attraction for shoppers and tourists - is located.