China has evacuated thousands of residents after a landslide blocked a river and created a barrier lake that threatened to submerge neighbouring villages, as large parts of the country reeled under some of the heaviest rainfall in decades. The landslide occurred as earth fell into a tributary of the Yangtze River near Enshi city in Hubei province.

A $45 million campaign will be rolled out to drive local spending in Singapore's eateries, shops and leisure attractions, which are reeling from a tourist drought caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The nine-month campaign aims to give lifestyle and tourism businesses a boost after months of slow demand.

Hong Kong will extend strict social distancing measures, ordering people to wear masks in all indoor public areas, as the city reported 113 coronavirus cases yesterday - with the source of infections for about half of them unknown. Hong Kong will also add the United States and Kazakhstan to its list of high-risk areas.

China vowed retaliation after the United States forced the closure of its Houston consulate, adding to the hostilities between Washington and Beijing. The US State Department said it had ordered the consulate to shut "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information".

Our current understanding of the impact of immigration is not only imperfect, but also woefully inadequate. More data and research on its impact in Singapore will serve to enlighten the public debate and allow more effective immigration policies to be designed, says senior lecturer Kelvin Seah Kah Cheng.

Wheelchair user Kishon Chong has been regularly posing as a commuter on Tower Transit public buses since last month - as part of his job. During such trips, the 28-year-old customer experience and inclusivity officer, who is paralysed from the waist down, acts as a "mystery shopper" of sorts.

When she was just 16 years old, Ms Sundaram Mohan Shakthi learnt that the Singapore Police Force is not about "just catching and punishing criminals". Having been awarded the SPF Scholarship, she is one of 23 recipients of the Public Service Commission scholarships who are moving ahead with their studies this year.

Manufacturing firms and workers will get more help in preparing for the factory of the future, with a new programme developed by German giant Bosch, which aims to train about 1,500 workers and support 300 companies in the next five years. Its Industry 4.0 training programme was launched here yesterday.

Quincy Quek is among a host of disappointed Asian golfers after this season's already postponed PGA Tour Series-China was cancelled yesterday owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The 33-year-old, Singapore's top-ranked golfer, has played only one event this year, missing the cut on home ground in January.



The K-pop industry has posted record album sales this year in spite of cancelled tours and stage performances. According to Gaon Music Chart, South Korea's top 400 albums sold 18.08 million copies in the first half of the year - a 40 per cent jump from last year's 12.33 million and the highest figure since the chart started tallying album sales in 2010.

