WORLD

1 China flood battle goes on

Residents in China's Wuhan city are now uniting to fight against flooding. The flood peak has now passed Wuhan, but the water level of the Yangtze River at the Wuhan section will remain above the warning level for about another 10 days. Concern is now shifting downstream to Poyang Lake, which drains into the Yangtze in hard-hit Jiangxi province.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 China slams US over HK

China and the United States are locked in an ugly showdown after US President Donald Trump revoked Hong Kong's special status and legislated sanctions, bringing further uncertainty to the future of the financial centre still reeling from months of political unrest last year and the current pandemic. Mr Trump's latest moves were met with swift condemnation from Beijing, which vowed to retaliate.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Over 1m swabs in S'pore

As of Monday, Singapore has tested more than one million swabs from around 520,000 people for Covid-19, and conducted about 177,000 swabs per million population - the highest rate among Asean nations.

WORLD

4 Curbs on Aussie returnees

Australia has imposed strict limits on the number of expatriates who can return home and will charge them for their 14 days in quarantine, but the measures have been criticised as denying the basic rights of the country's citizens.

OPINION

5 SMC's tardiness problem

The Singapore Medical Council (SMC) can take more than seven years to hear and decide a case against a doctor. Meanwhile, in some cases, patient safety may be at risk, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik (below).

HOME

6 Public transport lull lingers

Public transport usage may not return to pre-pandemic levels any time soon, a survey has found. Nearly a quarter of the respondents in Singapore said that they were "less willing" to take buses and trains since stay-home measures were implemented. Another 4 per cent to 6 per cent were unwilling to do so at all.

HOME

7 Changed by detention stint

When his family ran into financial difficulties, Mr Lee Rui Xuan quit school to work, and even faked illness in the army to do part-time jobs. But he was caught going absent without official leave and sentenced to a stint in the detention barracks. His time there made him more determined to succeed, and to go back to school.

BUSINESS

8 Pay cuts at SembMarine

Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine) posted a net loss of $192.1 million in the half-year ended June 30, owing to the shutdown of production activities at all its Singapore yards since April as a result of the pandemic. Staff will have their salaries cut by differing extents, except for those earning under $1,800 a month.

SPORT

9 Morning slots for pool users

ActiveSG swimming complexes will be open to the public for lap swimming from 9am to noon on weekdays from today. Users were previously able to access the lap pools only from 6.30pm to 9.30pm during phase two of the post-circuit breaker period. The time slot of 6.30am to 8.45am remains for seniors.



PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE



LIFE

10 Train To Busan sequel

Zombie flick Train To Busan: Peninsula is poised to be a hit around Asia, not just because it is the highly anticipated follow-up to Train To Busan (2016), a movie that set a record for South Korean films around the world. It is also the first brand-name action movie to be released in theatres as most Hollywood films have been moved to next month and beyond.

STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL

INTERACTIVE

P1 registration guide

How do you pick the "right" primary school for your child, and are you likely to face balloting during Primary 1 registration? Here are some tips and useful information on what to look out for. str.sg/blurb477

VIDEO

Issues behind vote swing

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, noting the overall swing against the PAP, including in his Marine Parade GRC, says his team will take stock and reflect on how things have unfolded and analyse the issues. str.sg/blurb478