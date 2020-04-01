1 Massive fire in Sichuan

Eighteen firefighters and one forestry guide died while fighting a huge forest fire in south-western China's Sichuan province, local government said yesterday. More than 1,200 residents have been evacuated due to the blaze and over 2,000 firefighters have been dispatched to put out the fire.

2 Working from home crucial

Employers must allow their staff to work from home where possible or risk penalties, said the authorities, noting that social distancing is important as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

China will start releasing information from today on coronavirus patients who show no symptoms, officials said. The existence of virus carriers with no symptoms is fuelling public concern that people could be spreading Covid-19 without knowing they are ill.

4 Tokyo ups smoking curbs

Diners at restaurants and bars in Tokyo will no longer be able to smoke indoors from today. The ban was part of Tokyo's preparations for the now delayed Olympics, but covers only establishments with hired employees. Family-owned-and-operated bars and restaurants are exempted from the ban.

With many major exams cancelled due to the pandemic, student Hannah S. Sheehy, who is under quarantine in Singapore, reflects on what she would have done differently if there were no exams, and on the true meaning of education.

Potential candidates for the upcoming general election (GE) have been spotted with members of the People's Action Party (PAP) and the Workers' Party (WP). Business honchos from the private sector are among the possible new faces for the PAP. Some of the WP's likely candidates have also been seen at its house visits and community events.

7 2 beauty parlours to reform

Two beauty parlours, Wishing Well Beauty Centre and Ruby Beauty, misled customers into paying for beauty services they did not agree to. The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore said both parlours in Bencoolen Street have signed an agreement to stop such unfair trading practices.

ExxonMobil will be committing billions into an expansion of its Jurong Island refining and petrochemical complex to increase its production capacity for higher-value products and cleaner fuels. This investment will create 135 new jobs.

9 SPL clubs plan pay cut

With their jackpot operations disrupted, Singapore Premier League clubs are mulling over salary cuts for their players as part of the austerity drive to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

10 More gaming at home

With the pandemic showing no signs of abating, and with more restrictions on outdoor gatherings, many people here are opting to stay home and play games to kill time. As a result, sales of games and game accessories have soared. Online retailer Lazada said it saw an "unusually huge rise in the sales of games" in Singapore last month.

