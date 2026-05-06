1 killed, 26 injured after multi-vehicle accident on Japan expressway

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The number of people hurt in the accident reached 26, all of whom were taken to the hospital, some with serious injuries, the local authorities said.

FUKUSHIMA PREFECTURE, Japan - A high school student was killed and a number of other people were injured in an accident involving a minibus and several other vehicles that occurred on the inbound lanes of the Ban-Etsu Expressway in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, on the morning of May 6.

According to local authorities, the fire department received a call reporting the accident at around 7.45am (6.45am, Singapore time).

A male high school student from Niigata Prefecture died after being thrown from the minibus.

The number of people hurt in the accident reached 26, all of whom were taken to the hospital, some with serious injuries, the local authorities said.

Due to the accident, traffic is currently halted on both inbound and outbound lanes of the Ban-Etsu Expressway between the Bandai Atami Interchange (IC) and the Inawashiro Bandai Kogen IC. THE JAPAN NEWS/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK