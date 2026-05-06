Straitstimes.com header logo

1 killed, 26 injured after multi-vehicle accident on Japan expressway

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The number of people hurt in the accident reached 26, all of whom were taken to the hospital, some with serious injuries, the local authorities said.

The number of people hurt in the accident reached 26, all of whom were taken to the hospital, some with serious injuries, the local authorities said.

PHOTO: YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Google Preferred Source badge

FUKUSHIMA PREFECTURE, Japan - A high school student was killed and a number of other people were injured in an accident involving a minibus and several other vehicles that occurred on the inbound lanes of the Ban-Etsu Expressway in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, on the morning of May 6.

According to local authorities, the fire department received a call reporting the accident at around 7.45am (6.45am, Singapore time).

A male high school student from Niigata Prefecture died after being thrown from the minibus.

The number of people hurt in the accident reached 26, all of whom were taken to the hospital, some with serious injuries, the local authorities said.

Due to the accident, traffic is currently halted on both inbound and outbound lanes of the Ban-Etsu Expressway between the Bandai Atami Interchange (IC) and the Inawashiro Bandai Kogen IC. THE JAPAN NEWS/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
13 injured in head-on crash in western Japan involving junior high school students
Man dies, 8 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving government car in Tokyo
See more on

Japan

Accidents - traffic

Deaths

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.