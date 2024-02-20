1 in 4 over-70s still working in South Korea

SEOUL - About 1.55 million people aged 70 and above were still working as of January 2024, accounting for 24.5 per cent of South Koreans in that age group.

The number of over-70s working rose by 11.4 per cent compared to the 1.39 million the year before, according to the Korean Statistical Information Service (Kosis) operated by Statistics Korea.

The group made up 5.6 per cent of the overall working population of the country this year, up from 5.1 per cent in January of 2023.

Roughly half of those who still work beyond the age of 70 were aged at least 75 - 750,6000.

This meant 18.8 per cent in the 75 and above group were still employed.

The statistics showed that some 30 per cent of workers aged 70 and above were in agriculture, fishing and forestry industries.

The next most common fields were social affairs and the services industry, with 22.8 per cent.

Some 42.1 per cent were what the Ministry of Labour defines as “simple labourers,” referring to non-specialists whose job training only requires a few hours of training.

About 29.6 per cent of the 70 and above workers were specialists in agriculture, fisheries and farming sectors.

In light of the South Korea’s rapidly ageing society, an increasing number of older people have been incorporated into the workforce.

A recent statistic by the Kosis showed that 20.1 per cent of people who sought new jobs through the state-run Worknet in 2023 were aged 60 and above.

In a May survey by Statistics Korea, 55.7 per cent of respondents aged 65-79 said they wished to continue working.

About half - 52.2 per cent - of the respondents who expressed their wish to continue working said they “need the money for living,” while 38 per cent said they do it “because they enjoy working, as long as their health allows it.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK