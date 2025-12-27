1 dead, 26 injured in 50-vehicle expressway pile-up north-west of Tokyo

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO - A massive pile-up involving over 50 vehicles on Dec 26 left one person dead and 26 others injured, five of them seriously, on an expressway in Gunma Prefecture north-west of Tokyo, police said.

The pile-up occurred on the outbound lane of the Kan-etsu Expressway in Minakami at around 7.30pm after vehicles likely skidded on the icy surface as snow fell, according to the police. At least 17 vehicles caught fire.

A woman thought to be in her 70s died, while 21 people suffered minor injuries.

A section of the expressway was subsequently closed, with a row of badly damaged vehicles, some charred beyond recognition, clogging the outbound lane.

A driver in his 60s said his truck hit the median after swerving to avoid a car ahead of him. He also heard the sound of explosions four times behind him. KYODO NEWS