Straitstimes.com header logo

1 dead, 26 injured in 50-vehicle expressway pile-up north-west of Tokyo

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

At least 17 vehicles caught fire.

At least 17 vehicles caught fire.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM ALARABIYA_ENG/INSTAGRAM

Follow topic:

TOKYO - A massive pile-up involving over 50 vehicles on Dec 26 left one person dead and 26 others injured, five of them seriously, on an expressway in Gunma Prefecture north-west of Tokyo, police said.

The pile-up occurred on the outbound lane of the Kan-etsu Expressway in Minakami at around 7.30pm after vehicles likely skidded on the icy surface as snow fell, according to the police. At least 17 vehicles caught fire.

A woman thought to be in her 70s died, while 21 people suffered minor injuries.

A section of the expressway was subsequently closed, with a row of badly damaged vehicles, some charred beyond recognition, clogging the outbound lane.

A driver in his 60s said his truck hit the median after swerving to avoid a car ahead of him. He also heard the sound of explosions four times behind him. KYODO NEWS

More on this topic
47 injured in bus collision on Tokyo expressway; at least 1 S’porean on board
Season’s first snowfall throws Seoul into traffic chaos
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.