1 dead, 11 injured after car rams into pedestrians in Tokyo; driver apprehended after fleeing scene

TOKYO - One man was killed and 11 people were injured in a hit-and-run incident on Nov 24 on National Highway Route 4 in the Adachi Ward of Tokyo.



An emergency call reporting the incident was made at around 12.30pm local time.



According to the Tokyo Fire Department, a man in his 80s was confirmed dead at a hospital, and a woman in her 20s was in cardio-respiratory arrest.



The driver fled the scene but was later apprehended, an investigative source said. The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating the incident on suspicion that the driver violated traffic laws.

The incident occurred about 1km east of Tobu Railway’s Nishi-Arai Station, in an area lined with buildings and apartment complexes.



Other details were not immediately available. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK