Dutch PM Rutte to meet with Netanyahu, Abbas on Monday -spokesperson

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte attends a joint press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine October 13, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File photo
Updated
8 sec ago
Published
12 sec ago

AMSTERDAM - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will travel to Israel for talks on Monday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Rutte's office said on Sunday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top