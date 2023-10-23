Dutch PM Rutte to meet with Netanyahu, Abbas on Monday -spokesperson

AMSTERDAM - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will travel to Israel for talks on Monday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Rutte's office said on Sunday. REUTERS
