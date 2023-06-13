Driver appears in court after deadly Australia bus crash, granted bail

SYDNEY – A 58-year-old wedding bus driver appeared in an Australian court on Tuesday, charged with dangerous driving that caused the deaths of 10 guests.

Brett Andrew Button faces years in prison after police alleged he drove “too quick” in what were believed to be foggy conditions just before midnight Sunday, causing Australia’s deadliest road accident in 16 years.

Button’s bus was carrying 35 passengers when it lost control at a roundabout and careened onto its side, killing nine people almost instantly.

Moments earlier, the passengers had been celebrating the wedding of a young couple at the nearby Wandin Estate Winery in Australia’s picturesque Hunter Valley wine region.

Another passenger later died in hospital.

Fourteen guests are still hospitalised, including one in intensive care.

A local man, Button appeared in Cessnock court, head bowed throughout the proceedings, prompting magistrate Robyn Richardson to express concern.

“I see here before me a man suffering,” she said, granting bail on the condition that Button does not approach prosecution witnesses or get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

“I do have concerns for Mr Button’s wellbeing,” she said.

His alleged victims are said to be aged between 20 and 60 years. Besides those killed, passengers suffered injuries ranging from lacerations to breaks and fractures.

Police say they are still piecing together their investigation.

Officers have said that initial alcohol testing came back negative, but they pointed blame at “erratic” speeding that some passengers had reportedly complained about before the crash.