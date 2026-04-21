Despite surging costs, Everest still draws climbers to Nepal as China’s north side stays shut

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The government raised the Everest climbing fee by US$4,000 (S$5,081) to US$15,000 per person, effective from Sept 1, 2025.

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KATHMANDU – Rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia have pushed up airfares and driven record increases in transport, accommodation and logistics costs, but the appeal of Mount Everest – the world’s highest peak – remains undiminished.

Climbers are pressing ahead with their plans despite escalating expedition costs, a recent fake rescue scam that shook confidence in Nepal’s mountaineering industry, and higher government fees and insurance requirements.

Tour operators say the contrast within Nepal’s tourism sector is stark.

Bookings for trekking and leisure travel have dropped to around 60 per cent of normal levels, yet Everest expeditions have not seen a single cancellation. The trend suggests that the number of climbers this season could match 2025’s levels.

The government raised the Everest climbing fee by US$4,000 (S$5,081) to US$15,000 per person, effective from Sept 1, 2025, anticipating a possible dip in demand in the initial years.

But operators say the impact has been minimal so far, largely because most climbers had booked their expeditions months in advance.

What has changed significantly, however, is the cost structure. The cheapest Everest packages, which once ranged between US$30,000 and US$35,000, now start at around US$45,000.

“The climbers’ love for Everest is phenomenal. There have been no cancellations at all despite the shifting global situation, including the Iran conflict,” said Mr Mingma Sherpa, managing director of Seven Summit Treks, Nepal’s largest expedition organiser.

“Our company expects between 80 and 90 climbers on Everest in 2026 , slightly down from around 100 in 2025 ,” he said, adding that participation from Iran and Israel has dropped to near zero, while the number of Russian climbers has begun to rise.

Seven Summit Treks estimates that overall climber numbers this season could remain close to the 2025 figures.

Mr Pemba Sherpa, executive director of 8K Expeditions, echoed the trend. While trekking bookings for April have fallen sharply, expedition bookings remain intact.

“We have not had any cancellations,” he said. “But the broader tourism industry is under pressure due to the West Asia conflict and the fallout from the fake rescue scandal.”

The so-called fake rescue scam has emerged as one of the most serious ethical controversies in Nepal’s mountaineering sector, with allegations that some operators colluded with helicopter companies and even medical personnel to stage unnecessary high-altitude evacuations of climbers.

These rescues were then used to claim large payouts from insurance companies, inflating costs across the industry and damaging Nepal’s credibility as a responsible climbing destination.

Authorities have since launched investigations and pledged tighter monitoring, but the scandal continues to cast a shadow over the industry at a time when Nepal is trying to position itself as a safe, regulated, and premium mountaineering hub.

According to Mr Pemba Sherpa, airfare costs have doubled or even tripled, and many tourists are hesitant to transit through West Asian hubs – Nepal’s primary international gateways. As a result, trekking trips have been disproportionately affected.

“Rerouting flights is expensive, so many trekkers have cancelled,” he said.

Although summit attempts typically take place in mid-May, climbers arrive as early as March to acclimatise to high-altitude conditions. Nepal’s spring climbing season runs until the end of May, after which rising temperatures make conditions increasingly hazardous.

Operators say the cost of climbing Everest has surged across the board – from gear and oxygen to food, insurance, and transport, including helicopter services.

“Everything has become more expensive – from roads to air transport, hotels to restaurants, gear to guides, and oxygen to insurance,” said Mr Pemba Sherpa.

Climbing gear prices alone have increased by 20 to 30 per cent. A pair of climbing boots that once cost around 25,000 Nepalese rupee (S$213.36) now sells for nearly 40,000 Nepalese rupee.

Despite these rising costs, climbers remain committed. Industry insiders say that because Everest expeditions are often planned years in advance, participants are less likely to cancel even when expenses climb.

Foreign climbers now typically spend between US$45,000 and US$100,000 depending on the level of service.

Operators note that the appreciation of the US dollar has helped Nepali companies offset some of the rising operational costs, although it has made the experience more expensive for foreign clients.

As at April 17 , the Department of Tourism had issued Everest climbing permits to 360 individuals – generating US$5.33 million in revenue. In the same period in 2025 , permits were issued for 331 individuals, generating US$3.59 million in revenue.

Chinese climbers account for the largest share, followed by those from the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Russia, Japan, and Poland, among others.

In 2026 , however, China has closed the Tibetan side of Everest to foreign climbers, effectively shutting down access via the north route. Expedition operators say the move – widely seen as politically driven – has redirected climbers to the Nepali side.

With no permits issued for the northern approach, Nepal has become the sole viable route for most international expeditions this season.

Department of Tourism spokesperson Himal Gautam said authorities had initially expected a sharp drop in climber numbers due to global travel disruptions linked to the West Asia tensions.

“But the pace of permit issuance suggests that numbers may remain close to the 2025 level,” he said. “That is a positive sign for mountaineering, which is the high-end segment of Nepal’s tourism industry.”

In the spring of 2025, Nepal issued 469 Everest permits – one of the highest totals on record – generating US$5.05 million in revenue. That season saw 722 successful summits, including 272 foreign climbers and 434 guides.

Permit numbers remained consistently high in 2023 with a record 479 individuals.

When accounting for Nepali guides – often assigned on a one-to-one basis – officials estimate that more than 1,000 people could attempt the summit again in 2026 .

While there have been no major changes to mountaineering rules beyond cost revisions, regulatory reforms are on the horizon.

In February, the National Assembly, the Upper House of the Parliament, passed the Integrated Tourism Bill, a sweeping legislative effort aimed at tightening safety standards, improving insurance provisions, and establishing a permanent environmental fund to support mountain clean-up efforts.

The Bill also introduces stricter requirements for climbers. These include mandatory recent health certifications for all expedition members and a prerequisite that Everest aspirants must have previously summited at least one peak above 7,000m in Nepal.

Officials say these measures are designed to reduce accidents, ease congestion, and address long-standing concerns about inexperienced climbers attempting Everest.

The legislation is now awaiting approval from the newly elected House of Representatives. If endorsed and authenticated, it could come into force within the next few months.

Authorities describe the Bill as one of the most comprehensive overhauls of Nepal’s mountaineering governance framework in years – an attempt to balance safety, sustainability, and the enduring global allure of Everest. THE KATHMANDU POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK