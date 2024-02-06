Despite multiple crises, Pakistan elections dominated by personalities

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan goes to the polls on Feb 8 with the jailing of popular former prime minister Imran Khan, the winner of the last national election, dominating headlines despite an economic crisis and other woes threatening the nuclear-armed country.

The country of 241 million people is reeling from decades-high inflation and an economy that has come to a grinding halt as it navigates a tough International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Militancy is on the rise and relations with three neighbours - India, Afghanistan and Iran - are frayed.

But these matters have been mostly absent from the election fray, in which the parties of Khan and Nawaz Sharif, another former prime minister, are the main rivals.

"This election cycle has had little discussion of issues," said Mr Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to the United States, currently a scholar at Washington’s Hudson Institute. "It has been a campaign dominated by personalities."

Millions of supporters of the jailed Khan are looking to rally behind him despite what they call a military-backed crackdown on him and his party.

The military wields enormous power in Pakistan but maintains it does not interfere in politics.

Analysts say Mr Sharif is being backed by the generals this time, after they preferred Khan at the last election in 2018.

Both former prime ministers say they were ousted at the behest of the military, which it denies.

"There seems to be a clash of victimhood," said Mr Haqqani. "Nawaz Sharif having been victimised from 2017 until 2022 and Imran Khan claiming victimhood after that."

Mr Sharif's party ran full page advertisements on the front pages of major newspapers hours before campaigning ended on Feb 6 declaring him "the PM".

Another contender in the fray is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Zardari. He told a rally in the southern city of Karachi on Feb 5 that if the city voted for his party, he was guaranteed to become prime minister.

But despite being in jail and his party decimated by legal cases, Khan and his candidates, running on independent platforms, remain a force.

Hung Parliament

Most analysts predict that no single party will come out with a clear majority in Parliament, which will necessitate the formation of a coalition government.