Dense fog disrupts flights, trains in Indian capital Delhi

NEW DELHI - Flight and train services were disrupted in the Indian capital New Delhi for the second day running on Monday, as dense fog and cold enveloped large swathes of the northern part of the country.

More than 100 flights were delayed in Delhi on Sunday, but intermittent flight operations had resumed on Monday morning, said an airport official who declined to be named.

According to aviation website Flightradar24, at least 168 flights leaving Delhi were delayed and 56 flights were cancelled on Monday morning.

At least 18 trains to Delhi from different parts of the country were running late because of dense fog,said the news agency ANI on the social media platform X, citing a railway document.

The country’s weather office has predicted dense fog and a cold wave in New Delhi for Monday and “very dense fog” on Tuesday, with a minimum temperature of 4 deg C.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi was not operational from 4 am to 10 am on Sunday because of dense fog, the official said, leading to massive delays at airports across the country and frayed tempers.

Social media platforms and news channels showed visuals of angry passengers arguing with airport staff at New Delhi and other airports, and one video showed a man punching a pilot announcing a delayed flight on the aircraft.

Writing on social media platform X, earlier known as Twitter, Mr Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia said: “Stuck in a plane at Delhi Airport since the past two hours (literally on the runway).” REUTERS