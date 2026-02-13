Denmark to provide four F-35 fighter jets to NATO's Arctic Sentry

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A Dutch F-35 fighter jet is seen after being refuelled by a Multinational MRTT Unit in the air during NATO's Ramstein Flag exercise above Denmark starting from Eindhoven Netherlands, Denmark April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

COPENHAGEN, Feb 13 - Denmark will provide four F-35 fighter jets to NATO's Arctic Sentry mission, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Friday.

NATO said on Wednesday it had launched the mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic, part of an effort to defuse tensions within the alliance prompted by the U.S. president's push to acquire Greenland from Denmark.

"Our F-35 contribution strengthens the overall presence in the region and underscores Denmark's role as an active ally in the Arctic and North Atlantic," Poulsen said in a statement.

Poulsen also expects the United States to contribute to the NATO mission, he told reporters ahead of the Munich Security Conference in the German city. REUTERS