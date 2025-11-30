Death toll hits 212 as Sri Lanka struggles with Cyclone Ditwah impact

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KELANIYA, Nov 30 - Sri Lanka's death toll from Cyclone Ditwah climbed to 212 with 218 missing, officials said on Sunday, as flood waters breached a dam and rescue operations continued into a fourth day.

Nearly a million people are impacted by heavy rains and floods that swept through large parts of the south Asian island nation forcing nearly 200,000 people into 1,275 shelters, the Disaster Management Centre said in a statement.

Record rains lashed the country from last Thursday causing multiple landslides in the hilly central region while overflowing rivers submerged entire towns nationwide.

Over 24,000 police, army and air force personnel are still trying to reach families stranded by floods, authorities said.

More than 120 people were airlifted to safety in helicopters by the air force after water breached the dam of the Mavil Aru Reservoir in the eastern part of the island. About another 2,000 people were moved to higher ground for safety, the military said in a statement.

Dozens of families are trapped in their homes by flood waters in the commercial capital of Colombo, which is one of the worst affected places.

In the Colombo suburb of Kelaniya, as in many other parts of the country, cooked food is supplied by state agencies and donations but many told Reuters they are yet to receive adequate help. More than 17,000 people are living in shelters waiting for the flood waters retreat from their homes.

"My sister and I were trapped on the upper floor of our home with our four children for two days. We slowly ran out of food. We only had biscuits and water to give them last night," Sunethra Priyadarshani, 37, told Reuters.

The family was rescued by a boat that delivered lunch to them.

"We only have the clothes were are wearing. We will go stay at an aunt's house for now. But we really need help."

Flood waters are expected to gradually recede over the next three days, the irrigation department said, as the cyclone moves towards southern India.

Power, water and communications will be gradually restored over the next three days, authorities said after transmission lines and transformers were swept away by floods.

In Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand the death toll mounted to over 600 from floods and landslides caused by across the three countries, officials said on Sunday, as relief efforts for tens of thousands of displaced people continued over the weekend. REUTERS