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Death toll from Turkey school shooting rises to 10

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Flowers are hung on the fence of a school where a shooting took place yesterday, in the south-eastern province of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on April 16.

The authorities said that the shooter, a boy, brought five firearms to the school and was the son of a former police inspector, who has since been arrested.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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ISTANBUL – An 11-year-old girl has died of injuries sustained in a school shooting in southern Turkey more than two weeks ago, bringing the death toll to 10, the media reported on May 4.

Almina Agaoglu died in hospital, the private NTV television reported.

A 14-year-old opened fire at a school in the Kahramanmaras province on April 15, killing nine students, aged 10 and 11, and one teacher. The youth attacker died at the scene.

The authorities said that the boy brought five firearms to the school and was the son of a former police inspector, who has since been arrested.

In a separate incident the previous day in the south-eastern province of Sanliurfa, a former student opened fire at his former high school, wounding 16 people, before taking his own life when confronted by police.

The attacks have sparked public outrage. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed a deputy education minister and said the government would introduce measures, including restrictions on gun ownership. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.