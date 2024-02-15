Death toll from Philippine landslide rises to 92, search continues

Catholic lay ministers say a prayer during the mass burial of victims of the Masara landslide, at Mawab, Davao de Oro, Philippines, February 14, 2024. REUTERS/Mark Navales
People carry coffins during the mass burial of victims of the Masara landslide, at Mawab, Davao de Oro, Philippines, February 14, 2024. REUTERS/Mark Navales
People carry coffins during the mass burial of victims of the Masara landslide, at Mawab, Davao de Oro, Philippines, February 14, 2024. REUTERS/Mark Navales
A Catholic priest blesses coffins with holy water during the mass burial of victims of the Masara landslide, at Mawab, Davao de Oro, Philippines, February 14, 2024. REUTERS/Mark Navales
Updated
Feb 15, 2024, 07:42 PM
Published
Feb 15, 2024, 07:42 PM

MANILA - The death toll from a landslide in the southern Philippines has risen to 92 as the search for missing people continues, officials said on Thursday.

Provincial officials said 36 people were still unaccounted for after the landslide struck the town of Maco in the Davao de Oro province on Feb. 6.

Torrential rains have battered Davao de Oro in recent weeks, triggering floods and landslides, and forcing many families to flee their homes.

The U.S. military and the Philippines armed forces have been helping with relief operations for communities affected by the landslide. REUTERS

