Death toll from ArcelorMittal mine fire in Kazakhstan rises to 42

Relatives of miners gathering at the Kostyenko ArcelorMittal coal mine building amid an ongoing rescue operation, in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, on Oct 28. PHOTO: AFP
ALMATY, Kazakhstan – The death toll from a fire at a mine owned by ArcelorMittal in Kazakhstan rose to 42 people on Sunday as a search for four miners continued, the Ministry for Emergency Situations has said.

“The search operation is hampered by the presence of destroyed mining equipment, as well as rubble in some places”, the ministry said in a statement.

Rescuers are searching for miners in two areas of the mine 4km apart, it said.

On Saturday, operator ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local unit of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, said 206 of 252 people at the Kostenko mine had been evacuated after what appeared to be a methane blast.

The Ministry for Emergency Situations said it was still monitoring the gas situation at the mine. REUTERS

