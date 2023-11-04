Deadly earthquakes in Nepal since 2015

KATHMANDU - The Himalayan country of Nepal was hit by an earthquake on Friday in which 128 people were killed and dozens injured, with officials fearing the toll could rise.

The poor, mountainous nation wedged between Asian giants China and India has been hit by quakes often, with the deadliest recorded in 2015 when about 9,000 people were killed in two earthquakes.

Whole towns, centuries-old temples and other historic sites were reduced to rubble then, with more than 1 million houses destroyed, at a cost to the economy of US$6 billion (S$8.1billion).

Below are details of Nepal’s deadly quakes since 2015.

Nov 3, 2023

At least 128 people were killed and dozens injured when a strong earthquake struck the western area of Jajarkot.

Houses in the area collapsed, and buildings as far away as capital New Delhi in neighbouring India shook.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences measured the quake at magnitude 5.7, while the U.S. Geological Survey pegged it at 5.6.

Oct 3, 2023

Two earthquakes rocked western Nepal, injuring 17 people, damaging homes and triggering a landslide that blocked a major highway.

The landslide after the quakes of magnitude 6.3 and 5.3 in the district of Bajhang, bordering India, blocked the road to the southern plains.

Jan 24, 2023

At least one person died and more than two dozen houses were damaged in a remote Nepalese district after an earthquake of magnitude 5.6.

Tremors were felt as far away as New Delhi.