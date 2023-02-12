Daughter of Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib to contest for Puteri Umno exco seat

PETALING JAYA – The daughter of former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak will run for the executive council post for Puteri Umno, the women’s youth wing, in the upcoming party polls, said Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi.

Datuk Puad shared on Facebook that Ms Nooryana Najwa Najib had visited him at Rengit service centre in Johor on Saturday.

“Yana (Nooryana) came to visit with Dr Masliha, the candidate for the Puteri Umno chief post. Yana will be contesting to be a Puteri Umno exco. All the best,” said the Rengit assemblyman.

Dr Masliha Harun is the Lembah Pantai Puteri Umno’s division chief and wing exco member. Ms Nooryana is a member of the Umno Lembah Pantai division.

Umno elections for all party posts and at all levels must be done before May 19. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK