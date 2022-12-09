Covid-19 wave hits Beijing: Empty shelves in pharmacies, long lines at fever clinics

BEIJING - A wave of infections has swept across the Chinese capital, two days after the national health authority abruptly dismantled stringent Covid-19 protocols, ending its zero tolerance approach to the virus.

Long lines formed outside fever clinics on Friday at hospitals in Beijing’s Chaoyang district, the epicentre of the outbreak, while shelves at pharmacies emptied of fever medication, antigen test kits and even face masks.

The National Health Commission on Wednesday suddenly rolled back longstanding measures that had kept the pandemic largely at bay for the past three years. They have now allowed infected people to isolate at home instead of being taken to a hospital, scrapped testing requirements and lifted cross-provincial travel restrictions.

At the Children’s Hospital of the Capital Institute of Paediatrics, close to 70 people, including parents clutching their children, waited for more than an hour to be called to see a doctor on Friday morning.

But the 100 or so people in line at Chaoyang Hospital had it worse - queueing up in sub-zero temperature outside its fever clinic. One woman in line said she developed a 39.4-degree fever the day before and had no medication to alleviate her symptoms.

“I’ve never had fever this high, and I felt like death warmed over,” she said weakly.

At least four pharmacies The Straits Times went to had run out of fever and cold medication, as well as antigen kits. Staff at the pharmacy in Beijing’s Dongcheng district chained its doors shut at 2pm.

“We are out of all fever, cough, cold medication, and we had just restocked in the morning,” said a staff member.

Beijing health authorities on Friday raised eyebrows when it reported a total of just 2,673 new infections for Thursday, a sharp drop from the nearly 4,000 cases reported on Wednesday before the National Health Commission announced the new nationwide relaxations. It is hard to gauge how widespread the outbreak is, as infected people no longer need to report to their communities and testing is no longer required.

Overall, 16,797 new infections were recorded on Thursday across the country, a drastic fall from the peak of over 40,000 cases in late November. There were 21,439 cases nationwide on Wednesday.

Molecular virology professor Jin Dong-Yan of the University of Hong Kong said it was difficult to say how long China’s Covid-19 surge will last.

A major flare-up in Hong Kong earlier this year took two or three months to peter off, while other places including Taiwan and Singapore took many more months to flatten the curve after they opened up, said Prof Jin.

“China is so big, it’s hard to say what the pattern of cases will be,” he said.