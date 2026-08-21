Countries fall far short of pledges to restore stricken land, report shows
GENEVA, Aug 21 - Countries have restored an area roughly twice the size of France under U.N.-backed efforts to reverse land degradation – far short of their own restoration targets – a study by the world's largest conservation network showed on Friday.
• The International Union for Conservation of Nature said countries had rehabilitated 124.3 million hectares or 10.4% of their collective national pledges.
• The land is degraded by events including wildfires and drought, which scientists say human-induced climate change has made more likely.
• The report is published to coincide with a meeting in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, until August 28 to discuss land restoration as part of a series of U.N. meetings to combat drought and desertification.
• Up to 40% of the world's land is degraded, U.N. estimates show, reducing food production, water availability and jobs.
• In Mongolia, the level is nearly 77% as overgrazing has exacerbated the problem of increased desertification linked to climate change.
• The collective target of 1.2 billion hectares made under four different U.N. frameworks involves various timelines but most converge around 2030, the IUCN said.
• IUCN Director General Grethel Aguilar said investing in restoration would address biodiversity loss and also bring economic returns.
• "Restoration isn't just an environmental fix, it's one of the smartest investments we can make," Aguilar said. REUTERS