Could Xi’s successor emerge when China appoints its new vice-president this weekend?

BEIJING - This Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping will almost certainly secure an unprecedented third five-year term when Parliament meets to elect top state positions.
A little less certain is who will be vice-president.
