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In this episode, we explore critical issues from high-profile legal charges to political reforms, providing insightful analysis on Malaysia's ongoing struggles with justice, governance, and social cohesion.

Summarise

Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the hottest political and trending talking points, alternating between its Malaysia and China bureaus.

For our April episode, ST’s Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh and host Zurairi A.R. are joined by Latheefa Koya, executive director of Lawyers for Liberty and former chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:10 Spate of fatal drink-driving crashes sparking a national debate: Why did one Klang case change everything?

5:44 Does this mask a deeper racial and class divide in Malaysian society?

8:26 Is a murder charge for drink-driving legally sound – or is the Attorney General bowing to public pressure?

12:57 Malaysia’s road safety debate: Does the Islamic “diyat” mechanism have any place?

14:17 How can an anti-corruption body be weaponised as corporate mafia – and what powers make that possible?

20:41 MACC parading suspects in orange shirts: Does the humiliation tactic actually achieve anything?

25:15 Is PM Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s expected non-renewal of MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki a genuine reckoning – or just the bare minimum?

35:11 News nugget opinion: What ‘energy-wasting’ habit our guests absolutely refuse to give up, no matter what the authorities say?

Read more:

Malaysians are again up in arms over drink-driving, but this time it’s for a different reason: https://str.sg/e3Gz

Why Malaysia PM Anwar’s invoking a ‘Zionist bogeyman’ and a plot to topple the government: https://str.sg/rSwE

What fuel crisis? Why Malaysians are losing patience with their leaders’ mileage: https://str.sg/H4H3

Read Zurairi A.R.’s articles: https://str.sg/DCfr

Read Shannon Teoh’s articles: https://str.sg/wzyK

Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz

Host: Zurairi A.R. (zurairi@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani & Natasha Liew

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

Follow Asian Insider Podcast on Fridays here:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

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Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

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