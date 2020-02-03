Coronavirus: Hong Kong suspends 10 border checkpoints with mainland China

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Monday (Feb 3) the suspension of 10 border crossings out of 13 with mainland China in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, stopping short of calls for the entire border to be closed.

Mrs Lam had already closed some border operations, including cross-border ferries and high-speed rail services to the mainland.

She has said that closing the entire border would be"inappropriate and impractical" as well as "discriminatory".

This story is developing.