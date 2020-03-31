Coronavirus: ST correspondents' accounts of lives disrupted in Jakarta, Bangkok and Bangalore

In Jakarta, epicentre of Indonesia's outbreak, home is the safest place



A mural in Depok city, near Jakarta, urging people to stay at home amid the Covid-19 disease outbreak in Indonesia. As of yesterday, 122 people have died and 1,414 have been infected in the country. PHOTO: REUTERS



Dining amid social distancing measures in Bangkok



Food delivery couriers keeping a distance from one another while waiting at the Central Plaza Pinklao mall during a partial lockdown in Bangkok yesterday. With over 1,500 cases of coronavirus infections recorded in Thailand so far, even relaxed folk in the country are getting nervous. Thailand has been trying to curb domestic transmission while averting a full-scale lockdown. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



Police violence and stranded migrants mark India's coronavirus lockdown



Migrant workers and their families wait on a highway after failing to get a bus to return to their villages, in New Delhi on March 29, 2020. Many are now stranded due to the nationwide lockdown in India. PHOTO: REUTERS



