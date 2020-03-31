Coronavirus: ST correspondents' accounts of lives disrupted in Jakarta, Bangkok and Bangalore
One was spooked after seeing a delivery man cough near a kitchen, and decided to cook at home; another bought a burger, but could not find a place to take a bite; while a third speed-walked home, wilting cauliflower in hand, feeling like a criminal. The Straits Times' correspondents give a first-person account of what life is like amid the virus outbreak in the cities they are living in.
