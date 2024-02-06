Convicted Thai ex-PM Thaksin facing possible royal insults charge

BANGKOK - Thailand’s attorney-general is considering prosecuting convicted former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra over an alleged insult of the powerful monarchy, an official said on Feb 6.

It comes just weeks away from his possible release on parole.

The complaint concerns a 2015 interview he gave while in South Korea and was filed by a junta that ran Thailand after the military overthrew a government led by Thaksin's sister.

Thaksin has repeatedly pledged loyalty to the monarchy.

Insulting the crown is a serious offence and a major slur in Thailand, where the Constitution states the king must be held in a position of “revered worship”.

The lese-majeste law is among the world’s strictest, with each perceived offence punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The influential Thaksin was prime minister from 2001 to 2006.

He made a dramatic homecoming in August 2023 from 15 years in self-imposed exile to serve an eight-year jail sentence for abuse of power, later commuted to one year by the king.

The billionaire is being detained at a hospital with an undisclosed health problem and has yet to spend a full night in prison. He is eligible for parole later in February.

Mr Prayut Petchkhun, spokesperson for the attorney-general’s office, told reporters the seven-year delay in acting on the royal insults complaint was because Thaksin had been abroad.

He gave no timeframe for when a decision would be taken, adding that Thaksin, 74, had denied wrongdoing and provided the authorities with “a letter requesting fairness”.

He did not elaborate on the allegation against Thaksin.

If Thaksin is freed, he would be detained by police, Mr Prayut said, adding that he could be released temporarily while the attorney-general considers whether to press charges.

Thaksin’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thailand’s current government is backed by the Shinawatra family, with Thaksin’s return coinciding with ally and real estate mogul Srettha Thavisin becoming prime minister that same day.