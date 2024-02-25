Convenience store stabbing in Japan’s Hokkaido kills one, injures two

A Seicomart convenience store in Japan. The store confirmed an employee was fatally stabbed on Feb 25. PHOTO: TWITTER/Seicomart_TW
Feb 25, 2024, 01:13 PM
Feb 25, 2024

TOKYO - One person has died and two more were injured on the morning of Feb 25 in a stabbing incident in a convenience store in Sapporo on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, NHK broadcaster reported.

A Seicomart convenience store employee in the regional capital Sapporo told local police a man was behaving aggressively with something looking like a kitchen knife before 7am, according to NHK.

Three employees in their 40s to 60s were stabbed and injured, with a man in his 40s taken to the hospital where he later died. Two others, a man and a woman, remained conscious, NHK said, citing police.

Seicomart said on X that an employee was stabbed to death, with other store employees also injured in the incident.

An unemployed 43-year-old local was arrested on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK added. He has admitted to the charge, HTB News reported.

In January, three men were injured in a stabbing incident in the Akihabara tourism hot spot in Tokyo, but public violence remains low in Japan. REUTERS

