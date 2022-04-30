The View from Asia

Conflict a cost in the fight against climate change

Asia News Network writers look at the conflicts arising from climate change. Here are excerpts.

A tree burns during a wildfire near the village of Taastaakh, in Yakutia, Russia, on Aug 11, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Zhang Li

The Jakarta Post, Indonesia

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top