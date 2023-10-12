Climate knowledge growing in Asean, but other pressures drain sense of urgency, expert says

“Very clearly, it’s not top of mind. Why? Because in the region we are seeing a lot of changes,” she said, pointing to recent and upcoming elections and political uncertainty.

Secondly, there is a lot of worry in the region after the pandemic, such as greater income and social inequalities.

The worry is further compounded by inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, and economic disruptions, especially related to the political competition between US and China, she said.

One of the most striking trends was the passiveness of youth respondents, she said.

“Since we started the survey, and even before, I think the assumption that’s very prevalent is that the youth are the ones who are more concerned, more engaged, more active. But really, some of the results have shown the contrary.”

This year’s survey asked respondents to what extent they thought climate change impacts would negatively affect their lives in 10 years’ time.

“Young people are surprisingly the most passive, with 34.6 per cent saying that it will greatly affect them in 10 years, and it’s a drop from last year’s 49 per cent,” she said.

Of those polled above 60, 54.3 per cent felt climate change would greatly affect them.

“And the same with the question on coal, when we asked: should Asean stop building new coal-fired plants? The youth are definitely expressing greater uncertainty versus the people over 60, who expressed the greatest support for not building new coal (powered plants).”

Possible reasons included the growing economic uncertainties young people face.

“They’re more concerned about jobs, education, they are under tremendous social media stress and distress,” she said.

And some were also concerned about less upward mobility - the plateauing of their economic well-being.

It is an area that needed further study, she said.

Also surprising was that older respondents showed strong concern about climate change.

“They are saying that, ‘look, it’s going to impact me personally, and we need to stop doing it’.” The assumption has been that older workers or retirees did not care as much about the climate crisis, and yet the results show otherwise.

“Another key trend we see is that people know about the energy transition that governments are working towards in the region. But the respondents don’t know what it will look like, how it will really affect them,” Ms Seah said.

Respondents understood that it could affect their cost of living, having experienced the spike in energy costs since 2021 which were exacerbated by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Asked about their top concern from transitioning to renewable energy or cutting fossil fuels, 54.2 per cent said rising energy prices and cost of living, while 21.7 per cent said energy shortages.

Yet respondents clearly support cleaner energy.

In this year’s survey, 51.1 per cent wanted fossil fuel subsidies cut in their country, and 80.6 per cent said solar was the clean energy source with the greatest potential, followed by 45.6 per cent support for hydropower.

About 65 per cent of respondents also supported phasing out coal immediately or by 2030.