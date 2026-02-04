CK Hutchison unit launches arbitration against Panama over port ruling

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A Chinese national flag flutters in the wind with the Cheung Kong Center building and CK Hutchison logo in the background in Hong Kong, China, April 1, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Feb 4 - Hong Kong's CK Hutchison said on Wednesday its Panama Ports Company unit has started international arbitration proceedings against Panama after a court there annulled its licences to operate two Panama Canal ports.

Panama's Supreme Court last week ruled the contracts violated Panama's constitution by giving the company exclusive privileges and tax exemptions.

It is unclear how long the arbitration proceedings could take, although given the political sensitivities and complexity of the deal, it could drag on for a number of years, some analysts said.

The decision casts doubt on the future ownership of the two ports and CK Hutchison's planned $23 billion deal to sell its port businesses.

"The board strongly disagrees with the determination and corresponding actions in Panama," CK Hutchison said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

"The group continues to consult with its legal counsel and reserves all rights, including recourse to additional national and international legal proceedings in the matter."

The Panamanian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CK Hutchison's shares were up 2% on Wednesday in early trade, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.1%.

China on Tuesday warned Panama there would be "heavy prices" to pay for the court ruling which it called "absurd" and "shameful and pathetic".

"The ruling ignored the facts, breached trust, and seriously damaged the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises in Hong Kong, China," the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said on its social media account.

CK Hutchison has operated the ports for nearly three decades.

The two Panama Canal ports are at the heart of a $23 billion buyout bid led by Blackrock and Mediterranean Shipping Company of CK Hutchison's 43 ports in 23 countries.

After Beijing criticised the deal, the conglomerate said in July it was in talks to include a Chinese "major strategic investor" in the consortium.

Sources have said the Chinese investor is COSCO, and it was seeking a large stake, while the others were keen for it to be a minority shareholder, a position that became a sticking point in talks.

The deal opened a new front in contention between the United States and China, as they grapple for control of the world's most important trade routes.

CK Hutchison's Balboa and Cristobal ports are considered strategic assets in the Panama Canal, the main seaborne trading route into the United States. Balboa is at the canal's Pacific entrance while Cristobal is at the Atlantic entrance.

The Panamanian court decision was welcomed by some U.S. lawmakers as a "win for America". President Donald Trump, who initially celebrated the proposed $23-billion ports sale, has called for the U.S. to "take back" the Panama Canal in the face of Chinese influence.

APM Terminals Panama, a Maersk subsidiary, said on Friday it was willing to operate the Balboa and Cristobal terminals temporarily, to prevent any impact on regional and global trade. REUTERS