Chinese zoo denies allegations star attraction is a man in a sun bear costume

It is a bearly believable sight.

In a video that has gone viral, a black bear at a zoo in China can be seen standing on its two hind legs on the precipice of a rock feature, and interacting with tourists by waving its paws.

However, there is apparently more than meets the eye at the sun bear exhibit at Hangzhou Zoo, which is reportedly a popular tourist attraction.

The netizen who posted the video is convinced that the “talented” bear is actually a human in a costume, reported Hangzhou Daily.

The zoo on Saturday denied the charge, adding that the temperature on the day the video was taken was 40 deg C, and a person wearing a suit would not be able to tolerate the heat.

Despite this, some people continue to believe that the black bear was a human in a costume, reported another Chinese news outlet Jimu news.

They pointed out the bear’s human-like movements while standing and waving, and also what appeared to be pant-like folds around its rear when standing.

Commenters on the Jimu article were equally doubtful.

“Its posture is more (upright) than humans!” said one.

Another claimed: “Bears’ forelimbs cannot be spread out to the sides. This is undoubtedly a human being.”

One Weibo user commented on a video of the attraction that the bear “looks like it’s wearing a leather jacket”.