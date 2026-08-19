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Chinese space programme pioneer Liu Jiyuan dies at 93

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BEIJING, Aug 19 - A pioneer of China's aerospace programme, Liu Jiyuan, died in Beijing aged 93 after an illness, the main space contractor said on Wednesday.

• In a career of nearly four decades from 1960, Liu worked on, and led development of, control systems for China's first generation of strategic weapons and launch vehicles.

• Born in 1933, Liu died on Monday due to illness, the contractor, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, said.

• The expert in missile and rocket control technology was deputy commander of the manned space programme in 1992 before heading the newly set-up National Space Administration from 1993 until he retired in 1999.

• His death follows the August 12 demise of Wang Xiji, who led the development of China's first sounding rocket. REUTERS

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