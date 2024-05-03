Chinese’ salve for loneliness: Pay to drink at strangers’ homes

Instead of going to commercial nightspots, young Chinese are looking to spend their free time in the living rooms of strangers’ homes, where they pay for drinks, conversations and games.

In this episode, ST’s foreign editor Li Xueying chats with China correspondent Aw Cheng Wei on why the trend is taking off, and what it says about the Chinese wanting to make connections in a safe and casual environment.

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:48 How are home bars different from regular bars?

5:08 Home bars are not meant to make money for some owners

7:00 How home bars are part of China’s “da zi” or companion culture

11:50 Chinese youths need for a deeper connection

Produced by: Li Xueying (xueying@sph.com.sg) and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Fa'izah Sani

