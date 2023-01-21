Chinese return home to celebrate first CNY free from Covid-19 restrictions

ST VIDEOS: AW CHENG WEI
and
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - At Beijing South railway station on Friday afternoon, there was excited chatter among passengers waiting to return to their hometowns for the Chinese New Year break – the first time in three years that the Chinese are able to celebrate the country’s biggest holiday without Covid-19 restrictions.

“I’m most excited about the reunion dinner, which is the biggest we have had since the pandemic started,” Mr Li Jifu, 37, told The Straits Times at the capital city’s largest train station that mainly serves high-speed trains.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top