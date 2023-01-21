Chinese return home to celebrate first CNY free from Covid-19 restrictions

BEIJING - At Beijing South railway station on Friday afternoon, there was excited chatter among passengers waiting to return to their hometowns for the Chinese New Year break – the first time in three years that the Chinese are able to celebrate the country’s biggest holiday without Covid-19 restrictions.

“I’m most excited about the reunion dinner, which is the biggest we have had since the pandemic started,” Mr Li Jifu, 37, told The Straits Times at the capital city’s largest train station that mainly serves high-speed trains.