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Chinese police arrest man after Guangzhou knifing incident, no deaths reported

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BEIJING, Sept 15 - Police in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou have arrested a knife-wielding man who injured people outside a restaurant, the government said late Monday.

Here are the details:

• Guangzhou police said in a statement that late afternoon Monday, they received a call from the public reporting that a man was wielding a knife and injuring people at the entrance of a hotpot restaurant in the city's Panyu district.

• Police officers quickly arrived at the scene to handle the situation, with the victims sent to hospital, though there were no life-threatening injuries.

• Police have arrested a 35-year-old man with the family name Li.

• China has seen a series of knife attacks in recent years, including in 2024 when a former student went on a stabbing rampage at a vocational college in eastern China, killing eight people and injuring 17. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.