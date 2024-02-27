Chinese passenger airlines can increase number of US flights -USDOT

FILE PHOTO: A China Eastern Airlines aircraft and Shanghai Airlines aircraft are seen in Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Updated
Feb 27, 2024, 06:37 AM
Published
Feb 27, 2024, 06:27 AM

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Transportation Department said on Monday it has agreed to allow Chinese airlines to boost the number of weekly flights to the U.S. to 50 starting March 31, up from the current 35.

The department in its announcement that the approval "is a significant step forward in further normalization of the U.S.-China market in anticipation of the Summer 2024 traffic season."

Until August 2023, Chinese and U.S. carriers could each only fly 12 weekly total round-trip passenger flights between the two countries. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top