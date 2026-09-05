Chinese national rescued from Nepal tunnel 10 days after flash flood

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KATHMANDU, Sept 5 - A Chinese national was pulled alive from a tunnel in Nepal on Saturday, authorities said, 10 days after a wall of ice, rock and mud tore through a Himalayan valley, killing more than 1,300 people and leaving over 5,600 missing.

The Nepali army said the person, named only as Luhaitao, was rescued from inside a 225-metre (246-yard) tunnel at the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project.

On Friday, rescue workers pulled two people from another tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station on the same river.

Rescue workers have said they believe the August 26 collapse of a glacier on the upper reaches of the river trapped at least 900 people in tunnels related to six hydropower projects.

Footage shared by the Nepali army showed Luhaitao being given emergency medical attention inside a helicopter, which took him to an army hospital.

He appeared exhausted and disoriented, with dried mud and dust on his skin and clothing. A uniformed medic with a stethoscope was seen checking his vitals. REUTERS