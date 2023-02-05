Chinese hop on bunny-buying trend in Year of the Rabbit

BEIJING - When the Year of the Rabbit came about in January, computer coder Wang Anju, 26, saw it as a sign and decided to get a bunny as a pet.

“I’ve always been envious of my friends who have a cat or a dog. I love the connection that they share with their pets, and I wanted to experience that,” said Ms Wang, who lives in Beijing with a flatmate.

But Ms Wang did not want a dog – “too many daily walks” – or a cat – “my flatmate’s allergic” – so she decided on a rabbit, which she figured did not need as much attention from her. “I also think it’s auspicious to get a bunny in the Year of the Rabbit,” she said.

Bunny business is set to be big in China this year, as pet shops and online marketplaces Taobao and JD.com reported a 40 per cent increase in sales since December 2022, compared with previous years, a Straits Times check showed.

A pet shop owner in Zhejiang province in south-eastern China, who wanted to be known only as Mr Wu, said that the Year of the Rabbit has been the main booster for sales.

He said: “Young people thinking of keeping pets are coming around to the idea that owning rabbits is a good way to have companionship while maintaining a social life. Bunnies are also very photogenic, so they can keep posting about their pets on social media.”

A pet shop assistant in Baiziwan neighbourhood in Beijing’s Chaoyang district said inquiries for rabbits had gone up by 60 per cent in January, compared with the same period in 2022 and 2021.

“We have also stocked up on more supplies for bunnies, including rabbit feed and pet toilets,” he said.

China has one of the world’s fastest-growing pet industries, which is expected to grow 68 per cent to 811 billion yuan (S$158 billion) by 2025, compared with the 494 billion yuan in 2022, according to a report by iiMedia, a market research consultancy, in December.

Researchers have attributed the rising trend to a growing number of Chinese who live alone and prefer to keep pets for companionship.

But the growing popularity of rabbits in China this year has also raised concerns among netizens.

They have been urging those who have posted photos of rabbits – in particular – to raise them scientifically, including feeding them with hay, and not carrots.

They have also discouraged those who are thinking of buying a rabbit just for the new year by informing them of the hard work involved in keeping them.