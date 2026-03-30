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Chinese container ships pass through Strait of Hormuz at second attempt, data shows

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FILE PHOTO: A map showing the Strait of Hormuz is seen in this illustration taken June 22, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A map showing the Strait of Hormuz is seen in this illustration taken June 22, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

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LONDON, March 30 - Two Chinese container ships sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday at the second attempt after turning back into the Gulf on Friday, ship-tracking data showed.

The vessels were sailing in close formation out of the strait and into open waters, according to data on the MarineTraffic platform.

Officials from COSCO, the shipping group that operates the two vessels, could not be reached for immediate comment.

The critical waterway has effectively been shut since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.