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China's Xi to visit the US from September 23-25

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BEIJING, Sept 21 - Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the US from September 23 to 25 at the invitation of President Donald Trump, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

During the visit, Xi "will hold in-depth exchanges of views with President Trump on major issues concerning China-US relations, as well as world peace and development," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said during a regular press conference shortly after the announcement.

The reciprocal visits by the two heads of state within a six-month period are "of historic, milestone significance," ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

"China is willing to work with the US to ... strengthen dialogue and cooperation, properly manage differences, continuously enhance the well-being of the peoples of both countries, and promote world peace, stability and prosperity," Guo added. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.