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China's Xi tells UK's Burnham they have more common interests than differences

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham leaves 10 Downing Street to attend his first PMQs at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BEIJING, Sept 8 - Chinese President Xi Jinping struck a positive tone in a phone call with Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Tuesday, saying that Beijing and London share greater common interests than differences.

Xi said there was a need to "overcome differences, seek common ground, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation", while adding that the two countries could work together on technology, education, healthcare and the financial sector.

Tuesday's call — the first publicly known conversation between the two leaders since Burnham became Britain's prime minister — was held at the latter's invitation, according to the official Chinese summary released by its foreign ministry.

A readout from Burnham's office said the leaders discussed the "importance of pragmatic cooperation", including on economic growth and raising living standards for people in both their countries.

“The Prime Minister said that he would engage frankly and constructively on issues that matter for both countries, and raised domestic security, Russia's war in Ukraine, Hong Kong, human rights and consular cases of particular importance," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Relations between China and Britain have warmed in recent months, in part due to former British leader Keir Starmer's trip to Beijing in January, when China agreed to extend a visa-free scheme to Britons and halve tariffs on whisky.

The rapprochement also reflected a shared interest in diversifying trade relationships amid growing friction with Washington.

As major global economies, "China and Britain both support multilateralism and open trade" and should step up coordination through multilateral frameworks, Xi said during Tuesday's call.

"Both China and Britain are major technology powers ... and should maintain an open and forward-looking outlook and strengthen exchanges and cooperation across a range of fields," he added.

Likely in reference to Britain's nationalisation of Chinese steelmaker-owned British Steel, Xi told Burnham he hopes Britain can "fully protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors." REUTERS