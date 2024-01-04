China's Xi sends condolences to Iran president on 'terrorist attack'

BEIJING - China's President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to the Iranian president on Thursday for the "terrorist attack" a day earlier, Chinese state television CCTV said.

Two explosions killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores in Iran on Wednesday at a ceremony to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020. Iranian officials blamed Wednesday's incident on unspecified "terrorists".

Xi said he was shocked at the attack and stressed that China opposes all forms of terrorism, "strongly condemns terrorist attacks", and firmly supports Iran's efforts to safeguard national security and stability, Xinhua said. REUTERS

